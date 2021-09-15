AN accidental archaeologist has said he now wishes he discovered a skull after eerily unearthing a cluster of bones in his back garden.

Keith Gibbons, 35, of Oxford Crescent, moved into his current property roughly two years ago and has been carrying out a complete renovation ever since.

Having finished the Victorian terrace house’s internal works, he has recently turned his focus to outside with a view of landscaping the garden.

While digging up his green space Mr Gibbons came across a brick-lined square hole from which he pulled out roughly seven bones.

“I immediately got my trail out and started digging down gently, hoping to find some more without disturbing them, as I did not want to break them,” he added.

“I was meant to be cracking on with the rest of the garden but I spent all night digging for bones instead, so I upset the missus a little bit.

“I don’t think any of them are human bones unless you want to take them away to get them properly tested for me – although I was hoping to find a non-human skull.

“If there was a really big bone or I had found a leg or an arm bone then I might have started getting worried and thought about calling the police.”

Mr Gibbons personally believes the bones likely belonged to a lamb which had been served up to be eaten before the cartilage was disregarded.

But what about the mysterious tomb in which they have festered for potentially years and years?

He said: “There is no bone in my body that matches the size of the ones I found, so it has to have just come from food waste I would have thought.

“The hole we believe is an old outside chiller which they used to use before fridges to keep their milk and butter cold.

“So, I reckon I might use it as a beer chiller now as it is right next to the patio so it would be nice to have near when we are having a BBQ.”