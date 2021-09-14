A COMPANY specialising in retirement homes has pledged to donate £5 to a cancer charity for every person who attends its coffee morning.

Churchill Retirement Living is inviting residents in Frinton to enjoy coffee, cake and friendly company at its Cooper Lodge development, in Pole Barn Lane.

The event is being held in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support and is part of the charity’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning campaign, taking place on September 28.

Visitors to the fundraising get-together will be treated to everything from hot drinks and delicious cakes to biscuits in the comfy Owners’ Lounge.

For every guest who attends, Churchill Retirement Living will also donate £5 to Macmillan, adding to the £500,000 already donated to the charity since 2009.

Churchill’s senior marketing executive Dawn Coster said: “We are delighted to invite people to our development for Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

“These events are not only a fantastic way to raise money for a very worthwhile cause, but also an opportunity to get the local community together and create new friendships and connections after a difficult 18 months.

“Our Lodges offer a sense of community and companionship, and this event is an ideal opportunity for visitors to also experience the lifestyle on offer here.

“Many of our owners regularly take advantage of the communal facilities on offer, including the Owners’ Lounge where we can now once again hold regular coffee mornings and fun social events like this.

“We’ll be donating £5 for every visitor who attends the event, so we hope lots of local people will join us to help support this amazing charity.”

The coffee morning will run from 10.30am until 12pm.

For more information call 01255 807406 or visit churchillretirement.co.uk.