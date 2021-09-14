AN independent opticians company is looking ahead to the future after opening yet another brand new branch in a north Essex.

Patrick & Menzies, which has sites in Braintree, Brightlingsea, and Mersea, will open a store in Manningtree High Street on September 21.

The business stepped in to take over from the village’s previous opticians Piper and Priem, following the retirement of owner Stephen Priem.

The fancy new practice has had a full refurbishment, including new flooring, wiring and lighting, and a lick of paint, and boasts a re-equipped consulting room.

The company's Brightlingsea store

The selection of glasses frames on offer has been refreshed and some new ranges will be introduced in due course.

Although the site will exude a fresh look, the branch will open with the same familiar faces, in addition to some new optometrists who will be joining the team.

Patrick & Menzies partner and dispensing optician Dan Edwards, said: “We are really excited to be taking on the Manningtree branch, which will offer fantastic service to customers as well as a greater selection of frames.

“We are delighted that although Stephen Priem is retiring, he will continue to be a familiar face at the branch, working a reduced number of days alongside new optometrists joining the team.”

Patrick & Menzies was established in 1988 by Andrew Patrick and Gill Menzies, both of whom had worked in and around north Essex for several years before that.

Since then, the team has built a reputation for looking after patients and has made the most of its independent status, allowing some things to be done slightly differently.

“As a proudly independent optician Patrick & Menzies has been looking after people’s eyes for more than 30 years,” added Dan.

“Our professional team always goes the extra mile to take care of our patients and make sure their eyecare is the best it can be.”

Due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions, Patrick & Menzies will launch in Manningtree operating on an appointment-only policy.

To book call 01206 392529.