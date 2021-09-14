Halloween is still a little while off yet, but the opportunity to pick your own pumpkins will soon be arriving.

The question of where to go to find some might be on your mind though.

That’s where PumpkinPatchesAndMore.org step in to help.

They have put together a list of places where you can go to pick your own pumpkins and it also contains places where you can find pumpkin suppliers, maize mazes and Halloween activities in your area.

Where can I find a pumpkin patch in Essex?





These are pumpkin patches in Essex where you can get your pumpkin ready for Halloween.

Lathcoats Farm, Chelmsford

Picking your own pumpkins can be a fun activity, and at Lathcoats Farm you can extend that fun in their Pumpkin Festival.

Tickets will soon be released for the planned dates from October 18-31.

Activities include pick your own pumpkins – including an undercover area for rainy days – pumpkin carving and a Halloween Hunt.

Foxes Farm Produce, Basildon and Colchester

There are two sites as part of the Foxes Farm Produce, where you can pick your own pumpkins.

One is in Basildon (Watch House Farm, Wash Road, SS15 4ER) and one is in Colchester (Green Lane, Aldham, CO6 3PR).

Tickets need to be booked for this at their website, and dates are available from September 25.

Picking days will be on weekends on October 2, 9 and 16, as well as the whole week from October 18, plus October 25-27.

Hurley’s Christmas Tree Farm and Pumpkin Farm

Another option is at Hurley’s Farm in Battlesbridge (Woodham Road Battlesbridge, Wickford SS11 7QL).

Entry will need to be pre-booked this year, which can be done on their website.

Additionally, you only pay for the pumpkins you want to buy and any special activities you might want to purchase on the day.