The father of a man found dead in entertainer Michael Barrymore’s swimming pool 20 years ago is gravely ill, one of his friends has said.
Terry Lubbock’s 31-year-old son Stuart Lubbock died at Barrymore’s then home in Roydon, Essex, on March 31 2001.
Mr Lubbock, 76, of Harlow, Essex, who has mounted a 20-year campaign for justice, told reporters in February 2021 that he had terminal cancer.
His friend and publicist, Harry Cichy, said on Monday: “Terry is gravely ill.
“We are praying and hoping for the best.”
Essex Police arrested a man in March on suspicion of the indecent assault and murder of Stuart Lubbock, and released him without charge in August.
Mr Lubbock last week thanked “new witnesses that have come forward”.
A post-mortem examination showed that Stuart Lubbock had suffered severe internal injuries which suggested he had been sexually assaulted.
Alcohol, ecstasy, and cocaine were found in his bloodstream.
A coroner recorded an open verdict.
Mr Lubbock wants a fresh inquest.
