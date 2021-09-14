A NEW community space in which men can work together while enjoying a cup of tea and a chat has finally opened its doors.
The North Colchester Men’s Shed is the latest addition to the Essex Shed Network and was officially unveiled on Saturday.
The grand opening of the space, located in Langham, was commemorated by Jonathan Minter, deputy lieutenant of Essex, at a celebratory ceremony.
The event was also attended by Robert Davidson, who is the Mayor Colchester, and Sir Bernard Jenkin, MP for Harwich and north Essex.
Based inside a disused former cow shed, the North Colchester Men’s Shed will be a safe space in which members can boost their mental health and well-being.
They will also come together to discuss practical projects they can undertake in the large unit, which has been weatherproofed, cleaned and modified.
The process had twice been delayed due to the coronavirus lockdowns and the discovery of asbestos, but there is now already a growing membership.
Event organiser Neil Thomas said: “We were delighted at how well the opening was received with the mayor, Sir Bernard and local councillors showing a real interest in what the shed is all about.”
To find out more information about the North Colchester Men’s Shed, including its exact location, contact Roger Newnham on 07988 736571.
Pictures: Albert Edwards
