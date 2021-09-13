TRIBUTES have been paid to a young man who died from a stab wound.

Harry Burkett, 21, suffered the injury after being involved in an incident in Clacton town centre on Sunday.

Essex Police officers and paramedics were subsequently called to Rosemary Road shortly after midnight and cordoned off several surrounding roads as they dealt with the incident.

Harry, who was living with his aunt in the Grays area, was treated by paramedics, but died in hospital.

It is believed he had visited the town to enjoy a night of clubbing with a friend.

Since his untimely death, social media has been flooded with touching tributes from his friends and family.

Harry’s uncle, Pete Draper, 43, said: “We are all still trying to make sense of what has happened.

“We got a call, but never in a million years thought it would be to say Harry had been found dead.

“He lost his mum Donna when he was about ten, so she is going to look after him again now and they are no longer separated.

“Harry was a fun character and would always make jokes and make people laugh.

“It is hard knowing that you will never see him again and not see him grow up.

“He will be extremely missed.”

Harry Baldwin, 20, has also remembered Harry, who he has described as being his “closest friend”.

“I am shocked, and devastated is not the word,” he added.

“He was never meant to be taken away from his family and friends so young.

“I will forever love you and miss you and I am thinking of you.

“Shine bright. I am with you everyday all day brother. R.I.P.”

Harry’s cousin Kane Livett has now started a fundraising page to generate £1,000 for a special send-off.

He said: "My cousin was only 21-years-old when he was out one night enjoying himself clubbing when his life was taken.

"We want to raise some money to give him the best send off so he can go spread his wings with his mummy."

Police have now launched a murder investigation.

They have arrested six teenage boys from Clacton, including one 18-year-old, two 19-year-olds, and three 15-year-olds, on suspicion of murder.

A 17-year-old girl, of Clacton, was also arrested on suspicion of murder and a 20-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

To donate to the fundraising page visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kane-livett.