A POPULAR seaside attraction’s third new ride of the year is finally set to be up and running by next month, it has been revealed.

Clacton Pier’s exciting-looking Looping Star Roller Coaster is hoped to be operating from the October half-term school break.

It was purchased from a park in Aberdeen way back in 2019 to replace the Stella’s Revenge, which was sold to a venue in South America.

Frustrating delays with the delivery of the ride’s materials have held the unveiling back, in addition to storm damage to the west side of the ride deck.

Picture: Nigel Brown

Clacton Pier director Billy Ball said: “There has been a struggle to obtain the necessary materials since the delay to achieve the installation.

“And we now face the challenges that the rest of the world is experiencing with the supply of materials.

“It has been frustrating for our customers and we have had had many enquiries about when the ride will open – and it has been equally frustrating for us.

“We wanted the Looping Star operating in the summer, but it wasn’t to be.”

The landmark’s bosses, however, believe the ride will be worth the wait, and will become one of the pier’s star attractions.

Mr Ball added: “We are at a point now where we hope to have it ready to make it a star turn at our Halloween Festival.”

In total the rollercoaster boasts a three car train with 12 seats and includes a ten metre loop, which will no doubt not be for the fainted heart.

Its installation will come after Clacton Pier also added the Elegant Wheel Experience and the Race’O’Rama to its roster of rides earlier this summer.

Picture: Kevin Jay

The unveiling will coincide with the Halloween Festival, which will run during half term from October 23 to October 31 with a free fireworks extravaganza on November 6.

The Styles family will bring their freaky sideshow to the event and there will be a children’s fancy dress competition and creepy colouring competition,

Guests will also enjoy the pier’s monstrous model display, a ghost hunt pack and ghoulish good food, and a special £19.99 offer will be available.

To find out more information visit clactonpier.co.uk.