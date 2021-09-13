Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches and the affiliated Danaher Animal House who are looking for a forever home.
There are some animals from the Essex South Southend & District branch and the Danaher Animal Home.
If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South Southend & District website or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.
You can also donate to the charities to help it carry on its rescue work at the same websites.
Tinka
Gender – Female
Age – Eight years old (approx.)
Breed – German Shepherd crossbreed
Colour – Multi-colour
Tinka has been in a family home all her life, is friendly, gentle and housetrained.
She would be best in a house with children eight years old and over, with a secure, private garden.
She was fine being left for sort periods but with the company of another dog. She can be a bit worried being left on her own so would prefer someone around to begin with.
Vera
Gender – Female
Age – Three years old
Breed – Lurcher
Colour – Brown and White
Looking for a quiet home without children. Past experiences have left Vera being a little anxious when meeting new people, and she is happiest socialising with other dogs, so going to a home with another dog would be good for her.
Misha
Gender - Female
Age – Seven years old
Breed – Domestic shorthair
Colour – Brown and White
Can live with children 12 years old and over, but not with another cat or a dog. She can be quite timid around people at first and is on medication for life.
Bambam
Gender – Male
Age – Eight years old
Breed – Dwarf Lop
Colour – Grey
Can live with children eight years old and over, and can live with the same species. He loves attention and will come and sit on your lap near enough straight away.
Pumpkin and Peach
Gender - Male
Age – One year old
Breed – Guinea pig
Colour – Orange & White, Brown
They can live with the same species and can live with children who are ten years old or over.
