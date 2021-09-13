A POPULAR event for lovers of all things retro, quirky, and vintage is finally returning to a seaside town.
The Frinton Antique & Collectors’ Fair will be held within the McGrigor Hall, in Frinton, on September 25, October 30, and November 27.
It will run from 9.30am until 3.30pm and feature a vast array of antiques and collectable items which guests can purchase or simply marvel at.
Food will be available on the day and anyone requiring more information is asked to call Linda on 01255 479919.
The Great Bromley Antiques & Collectors’ Fair will also next take place this Sunday from 9am until 3pm at the Great Bromley Village Hall.
Free parking and tables will be available and for more information attendees should call Nigel on 07802282193.
