Dozens of weapons have been seized by specialist officers after they raided a property.
Officers from the Essex Police North Disruptor Team executed a warrant in Church Square, St Osyth, in the early on Friday morning.
They were supported by officers from Op Raptor as well as Police Dog Oreo.
During the search, officers found a quantity of suspected Class A and B drugs alongside an assortment of weapons, cash and high value goods.
Five people – three men and two women aged between 19 and 24 – have been arrested on suspicion of suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs.
They have been released under investigation.
Sergeant Lee Palmer, who leads the North Disruptor Team, said: “We are working hard across the north of the county to tackle the crime and antisocial behaviour which really affect our communities.
“Although people may be shocked by finds such as this, they can rest assured the drugs and weapons we found are now off the streets.”
Anyone with information on antisocial behaviour, organised crime or drug-related crime, can call Essex Police on 101.
