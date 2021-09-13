KATIE Price has broken her silence on allegations that she has split from her fiancé Carl Woods.

The former glamour model was reported to have told friends that she was "newly single" at the National Television Awards on Thursday night, sparking breakup rumours.

The pair had announced their engagement in April, and appeared on Good Morning Britain in May where they revealed they wanted to try for two babies.

However, just five months later, it was rumoured to be over after a guest claimed Katie boasted about dumping her husband-to-be.

Just hours after the allegations, Katie rubbished the claims on social media.

She wrote on Instagram: "It's such a shame. Having such a good night these awful stories about me coming out.

"In fact I never went out and said I've dumped Carl. This is not true.

"I was actually with my son Harvey. I wish people would leave me a Carl alone [sic]."

Katie had attended the awards with her son Harvey after the pair were nominated for best Authored Documentary.

It comes after the mum-of-five was rushed to hospital after sustaining a facial injury in Little Canfield, Essex during an alleged assault.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and held in custody before being released on bail following the altercation.

After revealing the suspected attack left her bruised, Katie has stepped up security by investing in a new guard dog called Okra.

A source told The Sun: "Katie has bought another black German Shepherd, the same breed as her existing security dog, Blade.

"He's being trained to a second elite level - making him even better trained than a police dog.

"Having both Blade and her new dog Okra around will help make Katie's home feel safer after it was burgled and she was assaulted."

Katie first bought Blade in 2019 after being held at gunpoint in South Africa in a carjacking.