A FURTHER two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a young man in Clacton.

Essex Police officers were called to Rosemary Road shortly after midnight on Sunday September 12, to reports of an injured man.

A 21-year-old man had suffered a stab wound. He was treated at the scene by paramedics but sadly died at hospital.

Detectives launched a murder investigation and within hours had made six arrests.

Now, two further people have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in custody - they are a 17-year-old girl from Clacton and a 19-year-old man from Clacton.

Five teenage boys from Clacton, aged 19, 18 and three 15-year-olds, arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder and a 20-year-old girl from Clacton, who has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, remain in custody.

Several roads in Clacton town centre were closed yesterday whilst we carried out our investigation, and these have now reopened.

Residents and motorists are thanked once again for their patience.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Greg Wood, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "We will be continuing our investigation in Clacton town centre today, and you are likely to see an increased police presence in the area.

"We still have crucial work to do and there will be situations when we need to restrict the flow of traffic on some of the main roads through the town centre.

"I'd like to once again thank the community of Clacton for their patience and understanding whilst we carry out a full and thorough investigation.

"I would continue to urge anyone within the community who witnessed or knows what happened, or has any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage, or any other information, to contact my team."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Essex Police on 101 quoting incident number 5 of Sunday 12 September or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.