POLICE say they are "working round the clock" to deliver justice after a man died in Clacton this morning.

Essex Police Chief Inspector Colin Cox took to the steps outside Clacton Police station at 3pm to address the recent incident.

It comes after a man, 21, died following a stabbing incident at Rosemary Road shortly after midnight today (Sunday, September 12)

The man was treated at the scene but sadly died in hospital.

Five teenage boys from Clacton, aged 19, 18 and three 15-year-olds - have been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 20-year-old girl from Clacton has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A number of town centre roads have been closed while Essex Police conduct their investigation and Essex Police have thanked residents for their patience

In his statement, Chief Inspector Colin Cox said: "My officers were called to Rosemary Road in Clacton town centre shortly after midnight this morning, Sunday September 12, to reports of a man being injured.

"A 21-year-old man was found with stab wounds and tragically he died a short time later in hospital.

"Our officers worked really swiftly to deal with this incident, we were at the scene from the outset and, within a matter of hours, we had arrested six people. They remain in custody.

"Five of these people were arrested on suspicion of murder and one, a 20-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

"Those arrested for murder include five teenage boys aged between 15 and 19.

"To allow my officers to carry out forensic investigation work and secure vital evidence, we have had to close several main roads through Clacton town centre today.

"I’d like to take a moment to thank the community for their support and patience whilst these have been closed.

"I know those closures have caused disruption for businesses and residents, however we are really grateful to everyone for their support.

"We know the community understands how vital it is that we secure the evidence we need to ensure we secure justice for the young man who has lost his life.

"We would like to thank everyone, and our partners at Tendring District Council, for supporting us throughout today.

"We will reopen the roads as soon as it is possible to do so and we will keep you updated."

Chief Inspector Colin Cox also says Essex Police are working flat out to deliver justice and is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward.

He added: "Detectives from our Major Crime Teams are working around the clock on this investigation.

"They are being supported by uniformed colleagues who are guarding our crime scene, assisting with the investigation, making enquiries, carrying out patrols and reassuring the wider community.

"People will rightly be concerned by what has happened and I completely understand that. But I want to reassure people that we will continue to work around the clock to deliver justice.

"I have one ask from the community of Clacton and that is for anyone who has information about what happened or who may be responsible to contact us if you haven’t already.

"Equally, if you have CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage, please get in touch. Your information could be vital. Call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

"Our thoughts remain with the victim and his relatives at this extremely difficult time. Thank you."