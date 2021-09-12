FIVE people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Clacton.

Officers with Essex Police were called to Rosemary Road in the town shortly after midnight today (Sunday, September 12, after reports of a man being injured.

A 21-year-old man has suffered stab wounds and was treated on the scene but sadly died in hospital.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation and within hours of the incident had made several arrests.

Five teenage boys from Clacton, aged 19, 18 and three 15-year-olds - have been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 20-year-old girl from Clacton has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All six remain in custody.

Several roads in Clacton town centre remain closed to enable Essex Police to carry out their investigation.

The roads include Rosemary Road, Rosemary Crescent, Station Road, Orwell Road and parts of High Street.

Essex Police are thanking residents and motorist for their patience and say they will we will do all they can to open the roads as quickly as possible.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Greg Wood, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “As soon as we received reports of this incident our officers were quickly at the scene and made several arrests within a matter of hours.

“I know this incident will cause concern to people living and working in Clacton town centre, but I want to reassure them that we do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the wider public and as said our officers acted swiftly to make arrests.

"A young man has sadly lost his life so I am sure you will understand why we have had to close several key roads in the centre of town.

"Uniformed officers, plain clothed detectives, and forensics experts will remain at the scene while we continue to carry out enquiries.

"I would urge anyone within the community who witnessed or knows what happened, or has any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage, or any other information, to contact my team."

Anyone with information can call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident number 5 of Sunday 12 September or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.