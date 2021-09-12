POLICE shut off a large section of Clacton's town centre while paramedics appeared to treat a casualty.
Essex Police officers and ambulance personnel were spotted at the junction connecting High Street and Station Road, near the Coral betting shop, at 1am today.
Surroundings areas and several roads were cordoned off by the force in order to keep residents and vehicles away from the scene.
The reason for the emergency response remains unconfirmed but in an image seen by the Gazette paramedics can be seen appearing to treat an individual.
Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.
More information as and when we get it.
