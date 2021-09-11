RESIDENTS could have a chance to go on a sunshine getaway for just a few pence thanks to a new competition.

Jet2holidays has launched a new campaign called ‘Bid for a Break’ on its mobile app.

It gives people the chance to pay just a few pence for their next holiday.

They are offering holidaymakers the opportunity to bid for their next holiday, with the lowest unique bid buying a seven-night holiday.

Residents can jet off from Stansted for any price they want to pay, meaning you could get a holiday for next to nothing.

All you end to do is visit bid for a break via Jet2 and decide on the price you want to pay, the place a bid.

If you are the only user to bid that amount and that amount is the lowest, you will buy the holiday for that price.

To take part, customers need to download the Jet2holidays app, fill out the form with their contact details, add in their bid to the nearest pence and then cross their fingers.

The competition is live now and here will be a new holiday available to bid on every week to sunshine hotspots including the Balearics, Canary Islands, Greece, Cyprus, Turkey and Spain.

Bids will open at 9.00am on a Monday and can be placed until midday on the Thursday, before the lowest unique bid is announced on the same day.

For those that are unsuccessful, all is not lost, as they will receive a special discount code giving them £100 off their next holiday.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We know how much UK holidaymakers want to get away to enjoy some much-needed sunshine and now we are giving them the chance to do just that in a fun way for potentially only a few pence.

"If you fancy paying just a few pence for your next sunshine getaway, make sure you get involved and place your bid.

"With a range of fantastic holidays to bid on, what could be better than going on a much-needed getaway, knowing that you’ve paid the same price for it as the cost of your favourite coffee, or takeaway?”