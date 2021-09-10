A DOCTOR’S surgery has refuted claims its staff refused to help an elderly man who collapsed not far from their premises.

North Road Doctor’s Surgery, in Clacton, came under fire following the tragic death of Brian Fenn, 77.

His daughter Nicola Lucas, 43, alleges the practice opted against offering aid to her elderly dad after he fell ill nearby.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance but later died.

Nicola claims the practice refused to help “on the grounds that it did not happen on their premises”.

When initially approached by the Gazette, the practice said it “refused to get into any social media debate” but stressed the claims were “not correct”.

The surgery, which is part of the North Clacton Medical Group, has now refuted the version of events relayed to Nicola in a new statement.

A spokesman said: “The first we knew of the incident was when a member of the public came into the surgery and asked us if we had an appointment for a man called Ben.

“He said the man was nearby and had become ill and was now leaning against a wall.

“One of the surgery’s reception staff went outside and walked to where the man was, which was around a corner out of sight of the surgery and about 500 yards away.

“There were a number of people with him and she asked if someone had dialled 999 for the man. She was told this had already been done.

“The gentleman himself was telling the people with him ‘I don’t want 999, I’m all right’.

“As the receptionist had satisfied herself that help was on the way she returned to the surgery.

“When she got back she mentioned the incident to a GP, informing him an ambulance had been called.”

Mr Fenn, who had collapsed after riding his bike, is then said to have waited an hour for an ambulance.

After eventually being taken to hospital, he died later that evening having suffered a heart attack.

“We have subsequently checked and can find no record of the man having an appointment with the surgery on that day,” added the spokesman.

“We were sorry to hear the gentleman had passed away and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time, and we would like to reiterate our condolences.”