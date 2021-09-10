ART lovers are being encouraged to not let road works deter them from attending a studio’s once-a-year event this weekend.

Cuckoo Farm Studios, in Boxted Road, Mile End, Colchester, is hosting its annual Open Studios event on Saturday and Sunday.

The occasion sees residents granted access to the site’s 30 creative spaces in which everything from paintings and ceramics, to sculptures and drawings, are produced.

During the day visitors can inspect each lock-up, speak with a variety of artists about their work, and find out exactly how the artworks are produced.

In the grounds of the impressive site there will also be displays and a café where attendees can regroup and enjoy refreshments.

Linda Theophilus, chairwoman of Cuckoo Farm Studios, is now reminding guests that a road closure will be in place at the end of Boxted Road over the weekend.

As a result, visitors will have to navigate a three and a half mile detour in order to gain access to Cuckoo Farm Studios – something she hopes will not put people off.

She said: “This is such a disappointment for all of us. It is going to be very difficult for many of our visitors to find Cuckoo Farm Studios as it is a tricky route to our doors.

“But we are still hopeful folks will persevere and Open Studios is a time that we do just that; all the 30 artists have their individual studios open for inspection.

“So a road closure is just devastating. But we look forward to welcoming those people that manage to navigate the mystery tour to our premises.

“The message is Open Studios 2021 is still happening. All please still come along.”

To find out more information visit cuckoofarmstudios.org.uk.