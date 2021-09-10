A CREATIVE event perfect for residents with a penchant for painting and sipping alcoholic beverages is coming to north Essex.
Express Yourself Paint Parties is running afternoon and evening Paint Parties at The Albert Beefeater, in Colchester, every month leading up to Christmas.
The get-togethers are a social group painting session in a relaxed and informal setting accompanied by a beverage of the artist's choice.
The events are geared towards having a fun and an enjoyable time with friends and family whilst recreating a set painting, led step by step by a resident artist.
The first two Colchester events are on September 20 and will be led by workshop leader Sarah Gunn, who is a talented artist from Clacton.
“We break the painting down into very simple step by step instructions which anyone can follow,” she added.
“People are amazed at what they can achieve. All the paintings turn out very individual in the style of each painter which is great to see.”
Express Yourself Paint Parties first hosted it popular events in Southend, Billericay and Maldon, but is now branching out to Colchester and Witham.
Business owner, Richard Simmons, of Colchester, said: “We are two months and 12 paint parties into our new venture and things are going really well.
“The feedback we have had has been overwhelmingly positive, with many of our painters rebooking and bring their friends too.”
To find out more visit expressyourselfessex.co.uk or call Richard Simmons on 07835202244.
