TENDRING village has voted in favour of a new neighbourhood plan.
Alresford residents went to the polls yesterday to vote on the proposed document, which will allow them to directly shape where they live and work for the future.
In total 483 votes were cast in favour of the Alresford Neighbourhood Plan, with 18 votes against, meaning the document was backed by 96 per cent of those who turned out to vote.
A majority was required to proceed with the plan, and the result means it will now go to Tendring District Council for approval.
Turnout in the referendum was 24.7 per cent.
Tendring Council leader Neil Stock welcomed the result.
He said: “A neighbourhood plan allows local areas to have a real say on the future shape of their community, forming part of our wider policy framework and feeding into the district Local Plan.
“However they only work when the local community is involved in their creation.
“This has truly been the case in Alresford, not only in the development, but with a really high turn-out for this type of referendum when it does not coincide with another election.”
