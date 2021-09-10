Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways.

They are mainly along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, but there are also a few on the M25 to look out for.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas at that sort of time, then take note of what diversions will be in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday 10 September to Sunday 12 September.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday 10 September in Essex?





A12

From junction 19 to 15 on the Southbound carriageway there will be closures for concrete renewal works.

This will take place from 9pm on Friday to 6am on Saturday.

Also, on the Southbound way the junction 13 Trueloves Interchange will have lane and slip road closures for repairs.

This will take place from 9pm on Friday to 6am on Saturday.

Some Northbound works will also be taking place on the A120/A12 Northbound and Southbound junction 29 Crown Interchange near Colchester.

There will be lane closures and narrow lanes due to structure maintenance and will last from 8pm on Friday to 6am on Saturday.

Finally, the 24-hour closure of the Northbound junction 19 link on the A138 is continually closed for construction until October 2 2021.

M25

Anti-clockwise from junction 29 to junction 28 carriageway and entry slip road closures will be occurring from 11pm on Friday to 6am on Saturday.

This is due to resurfacing works needing to be completed.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday 11 September in Essex?





M25

The junction 26 to 25 anti-clockwise slip road will be closed for electrical works from 10pm on Saturday to 5am on Sunday.

The carriageway on that section will also be shut.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday 12 September in Essex?





M25

Once again the junction 26 to 25 anti-clockwise carriageway and entry slip road will be shut for electrical works.

This time it will take place from 10.30pm on Sunday to 5am on Monday.