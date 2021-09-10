A CARE home agency in a seaside town has organised a fundraising event in aid of a charity helping people living with dementia.
Access Dignity Care, based in Walton, will host its Dementia Awareness Day on September 21 in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.
The event, taking place at the agency’s Newgate Street headquarters, will raise awareness and highlight the issues faced by people affected by dementia.
It will boast everything from tasty cakes and delicious biscuits and additional funds will be raised by given the people the chance to throw cake at team’s manager.
A spokeswoman for Access Dignity Care said: “Globally, dementia is one of the biggest challenges we face, with nearly 50 million people living with dementia.
“To tackle this global dementia challenge we need to work together, and to collaborate and share best practice with one another.”
The Dementia Awareness Day will run from 10.30am and anyone who would like to donate cakes or biscuits to the event should visit facebook.com/AccessDignityCare.
