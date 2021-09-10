Stars from across Essex stepped on to the red carpet for the the National Television Awards.

The ceremony, which took place at London’s O2 Arena on Thursday night, saw It’s A Sin, After Life, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, and The Great British Bake Off scoop awards.

Essex Love Island stars including Kaz Kamwi, Millie Court, Toby Aromolaran and Olivia Bowen were all in attendance.

Amy Childs and Olivia Bowen were among those attending. Pictures: PA

Stars of TOWIE past and present were also there with Lydia Bright, Billie Faiers, Georgia Kousoulou, Amy Childs, Ferne McCann and Bobby Norris all making an appearance.

Singer Pixie Lott was also on the red carpet.

Host Joel Dommett started the show with a pre-recorded skit in which he searched at short notice for a nominee to open the event with a “big musical number”, eventually settling on Hrvy, who performed Runaway With It with his former partner on Strictly Come Dancing Janette Manrara.

“We are live here in a real room with real people,” he told the cheering audience.

Tyler Cruickshank and Kaz Kamwi and Toby Aromolaran at the awards. Pictures: PA

The first award of the night, the Bruce Forsyth entertainment award, went to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The new drama prize went to It’s A Sin, with creator Russell T Davies dedicating the win to “those we lost, those who lived, those who learned and those we loved” during the Aids crisis.

After Life won the comedy award, beating shows such as Sex Education, The Vicar Of Dibley and Friday Night Dinner.

Newly reunited boyband JLS delivered a medley of their songs including Beat Again, Everybody In Love and their new number Eternal Love against a backdrop of a starry night and dancers dressed in red.

Former TOWIE stars Lydia Bright and Billie Faiers. Pictures: PA

The award for challenge show went to The Great British Bake Off, fending off competition from Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins and Love Island.

Kate Garraway won the award for authored documentary for Finding Derek, which offered candid insight into her family life while her husband, former political adviser Derek Draper, spent a year in hospital being treated for coronavirus.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have won the best TV presenter prize at the National Television Awards for a 20th consecutive time.