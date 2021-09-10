ANIMALS have begun arriving as a new zoo prepares to throw its doors open to the public.

Bosses at the Call of the Wild Zoological Park, on the site of the former Tropical Wings Zoo, near South Woodham Ferrers, say families will be welcomed onto the site in a matter of months.

Meerkats are already on the site with lemurs, porcupines and wallabies set to settle into life at the attraction in coming weeks.

Owners are planning behind the scenes tours before opening in February next year.

Tropical Wings Zoo was one of Essex’s top attractions before it closed for good in December 2017.

Ryan Shorter, zoo director said: “The final paper work is going through at the moment and we are awaiting an inspection.

Arrivals - Meerkats are settling into the zoo

“The gardens are all finished and looking great now. We are rebuilding some of the enclosures and animals are coming onto the site. We’ve got the Meerkats in and there will be lemurs and porcupines and wallabies coming very soon too.

“We are hoping to be open for February and planning on some open days in the future too.

“It will be huge to get a zoo open again on this site and will be a big boost to education and conservation. There is nothing like this in the area at all and the closest will be Colchester Zoo and Paradise Wildlife Park.”

The new zoo has already received support from the community.

Mr Shorter added: “The reaction in the community and on social media has been amazing and past our expectations and we’re so grateful for this.

Lemurs are set to arrive at the zoo soon

"The zoo will be something different but with some of the former aspects including the tropical house with birds and butterflies.

“There will be some different things but it’ll still be a very much hands on experience for families and visitors.”

The new zoo boss said the animals are coming from other zoos or private collection, and some are rescues.

He also plans to bring in reptiles and birds of prey.

Bosses have now touted details of the park which could see an African, Australian and American sections of the zoo as well as a native section to showcase some of the unique animals found in the UK.