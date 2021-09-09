STUNNINGLY dressed students dazzled in front of proud onlooking families and teachers as they marked the end of secondary school.
Clacton Coastal Academy, in Pathfields Road, held its annual prom night earlier this month, which turned out to be a glitzy affair.
Donning smart suits and beautiful dresses, the Year 11 students waved goodbye in style, and also pulled out all the stops with how they arrived at the event.
Everything from a horse and carriage and a bed on wheels, to vintage cars and motorbikes, were used to transport the school-leavers to the party.
David Lees, executive principal at Clacton Coastal Academy, was pleased with how the hallmark event played out and wished his pupils the best of luck for the future.
He said: “I am delighted we have been able to celebrate with our fantastic Year 11 students with a prom to remember.
“The students looked amazing and the turnout from their families and the local community was brilliant.
“It was a night of celebration and a chance to say well done and to wish them every success on the next stage of their journey.”
Pictures: Hanz Slim
