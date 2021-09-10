A CELEBRATION of critically-acclaimed works by talented wordsmiths and authors is set to return next month following last year’s cancellation.
The Frinton Literary Festival will run from October 21 until October 24, with a variety of events being held across McGrigor Hall and the Frinton Lawn Tennis Club.
The annual occasion was pulled last year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent national lockdowns and restrictions.
This year’s festival, therefore, is poised to be as eagerly anticipated as ever, boasting an array of writers such as Fiona Barton, S J Waton, and Emma Soames.
Anne Glenconner will also be sharing her experiences of life with Princess Margaret, while Charlie Corbett will delve into how nature helped him heal.
On the final day of the festival a show all about Roald Dahl will see actor Anthony Pedley introduce to children the legendary author’s unparalleled books.
To mark the return of the popular festival budding writers are being encouraged to enter a short story competition with a story inspired by the north Essex coastline.
Tickets for the eclectic programme of events range from free to £28 and can be purchased by visiting Caxton Books, emailing enquiries@caxtonbooks.co.uk or calling 01255 851505,
To find out more information visit frintonliterary.co.uk.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.