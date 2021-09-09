A BOOKSHOP has organised a unique movie event in a bid to get more film fans supporting their local community cinemas.
Caxton Books, in Connaught Avenue, Frinton, has announced Cinema-on-Sea will take place next Saturday in the town’s McGrigor Hall.
The silver-screen spectacle will see guests enjoy the Oscar-winning Nomadland from 3pm and Kevin Costner’s Let Him Go from 7.30pm.
The venue, which will boast a bar, ice cream and a variety of refreshments, will open 30 minutes before each film starts to roll.
Tickets cost £9 and can be purchased on the door, by visiting Caxton Books, calling 01255 851505 or emailing enquiries@caxtonbooks.co.uk
