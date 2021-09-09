FIREFIGHTERS leapt into action after a blaze caused by hot embers rapidly spread to three separate gardens.

Clacton Fire Station sent one crew to Orchard place, Clacton, shortly after 11.30am on Thursday following reports of a fire.

After arriving at the scene it was established a raging inferno had spread to three gardens, and trees, hedges and fences were alight as a result.

Thankfully, the fast-thinking firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to nearby properties, including a large outbuilding.

Crew manager Andy Anderson said: "The fire was well-developed and spreading quickly in the dry, breezy conditions.

"It was only the hard work from crews that prevented it from causing more damage.

The blaze was started after a series of stray hot embers latched onto a nearby fence, which has since prompted Mr Anderson to issue safety advice to homeowners.

"The incident is a reminder to dispose of hot embers or ash safely. Wait for them to fully cool down before putting them in the bin and use water if you need to,” he said.

"If they are embers from a bonfire, ensure they have fully cooled before you leave the bonfire unattended as the embers can set materials - in this case a fence - alight."