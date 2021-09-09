A CHARITY which offers a space in which people can discuss end of life celebrations and decorate their own flat-packed coffin has announced an autumn course.

Coffin Club Colchester runs two six-week courses every year and their latest offering is set to kick-off on September 21 at the Old Gladstone Road Chapel.

The hour-long sessions are designed to help people reclaim a participatory relationship with death and have frank conversations about their futures.

They provide a chance to build strong and supportive communities and include an open discussion among guests, a Q&A, and refreshments.

During the get-togethers attendees can also discuss their funeral wish-lists and plans, as well as work-out how much their send-off will cost.

Those who wish to take the experience one step further are encouraged to design their own low carbon footprint flat-packed coffin.

The club, which is free to attend and is the only one of its kind in Essex, is aimed at elderly or terminally ill residents, as well as their carers or family members.

Jenny Edwards, a trustee for Coffin Club Colchester said: “We empower people and help them understand their choices and options for low-cost funeral planning.

“We recently enabled a family to say farewell to their loved one in a dignified and uplifting ceremony at a beautiful venue rather than a crematorium.

“The gentleman was cremated and his ashes were brought to the venue where a Celebration of Life service was conducted - it really was a fitting send off.

“We were able to put the family in touch with a funeral director who accommodated all their wishes and reassured them their loved one would never be alone.”

The Coffin Club Colchester course will take place every Tuesday on the corner of Gladstone Road and Wimpole Road site from 10.15am

To find out more information visit coffinclubcolchester.co.uk or contact Jenny Edwards on 07840 117242 or Beth Hatwell on 07582 144632.