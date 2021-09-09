THE A12 northbound is reported to be partially blocked this evening after a three-vehicle smash.
Essex Traffic Control Centre says the accident happened just before 5.15pm today (September 9) northbound after Junction 24 with the B1024 near Feering.
Long delays are reported back to Junction 22 with the B1389 at Witham.
The incident is ongoing.
It is not known at this stage if there are any injuries.
Update: 6.25pm - All lanes have reopened but long delays remain.
