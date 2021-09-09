TWO vehicles including an expensive Audi A6 were seized by police officers as part of a crackdown on anti-social behaviour.
The Clacton Community Policing Team spent time patrolling the Brook Retail Park, in London Road, Clacton, on Wednesday evening.
During their shift, officers proactively used the force’s automatic number plate recognition system, which is used to help to detect, deter and disrupt criminality.
As a result, several motorists were reported for driving offences and a Land Rover and Audi A6 were seized under section 165 of the Road Traffic Act 1988.
One driver was reported for driving without insurance and having no MOT while another was reported for driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment