TWO vehicles including an expensive Audi A6 were seized by police officers as part of a crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

The Clacton Community Policing Team spent time patrolling the Brook Retail Park, in London Road, Clacton, on Wednesday evening.

During their shift, officers proactively used the force’s automatic number plate recognition system, which is used to help to detect, deter and disrupt criminality.

As a result, several motorists were reported for driving offences and a Land Rover and Audi A6 were seized under section 165 of the Road Traffic Act 1988.

One driver was reported for driving without insurance and having no MOT while another was reported for driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.