A WOMAN spotted entering the sea led to a search after concerns were raised about her welfare.
Holbrook Coastguard Team joined Essex Police in its manhunt in the Dovercourt waters at 7.15am on Wednesday.
The inshore lifeboat from Harwich RNLI also took to the water in an attempt to find the person in question.
The search was stood down shortly before 7.30am after it was confirmed the casualty had returned ashore and was in the care of the police.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.