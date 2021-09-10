A HELICOPTER was launched for a midnight search after concerns grew for a woman and a group of people in the water near a popular attraction.
Multiple Coastguard teams scrambled to the scene near Clacton Pier at just gone midnight on Wednesday following reports of multiple people in the water.
Clacton RNLI's lifeboat and Coastguard Helicopter Rescue 163 were tasked to aid the operation as the situation was assessed.
Essex Police officers also attended the scene after the force received reports of a woman who was believed to have entered the sea.
The agencies involved with the search were stood down shortly after their launch as the casualties were confirmed to have got themselves out of the water, and were safe and well.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called at about 11:30pm on Tuesday September 7 following reports for the concern of a woman.
"She was believed to have entered the water at The Boardwalk, Clacton. We were assisted by the Coastguard and helicopter.
"The woman was located. She was unharmed."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.