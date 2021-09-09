There are delays across Chelmsford this afternoon after a crash between a lorry and a pedestrian on the A138 Chelmer Road. 

The route is currently closed in both directions following the incident. 

It is shut between the Army & Navy roundabout and Chelmer Village Way.

Police say the incident was reported to them shortly before 2pm and involved a lorry and a pedestrian.

Essex Travel News says the road is expected to be closed for 'some time'. 

The crash is causing delays on nearby roads. 

Police say they are on the scene and dealing with a serious RTC. 

Any witnesses are asked to call 101 and quote reference 706. 

More to follow. 

-

Stay up to date with traffic and travel news across Essex by joining our Facebook group. Click here to sign up. 