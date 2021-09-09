A man has been given a lifetime ban from keeping animals after dogs were found in 'unacceptable' conditions.

Stacy Humphrys, 34, was sentenced to 14 weeks’ imprisonment for breach of disqualification.

He was also given eight weeks’ imprisonment for welfare offences, to be served concurrently and was also given a lifetime ban from keeping animals.

Humphrys had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of breach of a disqualification imposed after conviction and one count of failure to be responsible for animals to ensure their welfare under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 at the same court on Friday 30 July.

Maria Lee also appearing before the same court, was sentenced to 12 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months for welfare offences. She was also given a five-year ban from keeping dogs.

Lee previously pleaded guilty to five counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 and one count of failure to be responsible for animals to ensure their welfare under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Both Humphrys and Lee, of West Meadows, Ipswich, were ordered to each pay costs of £105 and a £128 victim surcharge.

The pair were charged in connection with an operation held in Ipswich where 83 dogs were recovered.

Police, assisted by partner agencies, executed warrants on Saturday 20 March.

Six people were arrested at the time following the operation.

Four other people – a 39-year-old man, a now aged 42-year-old woman, a 34-year-old man and a now aged 36-year-old woman – have now all been released and will face no further action.

As part of the investigation, police with support from the RSPCA, have found new homes for 66 of the dogs.

A total of 17 of the other dogs recovered during the operation, have also been returned where there was proof of legal ownership and no welfare concerns.

After carrying out a complex and extensive investigation none of the dogs recovered were identified as stolen.

Temporary Detective Superintendent Nicky Wallace, who led the investigation, said: “This was an extremely challenging investigation, given the number of dogs involved and the difficulties we faced in establishing ownership.

“I would like to thank our partners, especially the RSPCA for their cooperation and for the support from the public. The dogs which have been rehomed will now go on to have the chance of happier, healthier lives, where they will loved and cared for.

“We did everything we possibly could to establish the ownership of each of these dogs but in some cases, it was not possible. Where ownership was established and, there were no concerns highlighted, the dogs were returned to their owners.

“The conditions that some of these dogs were found in were clearly unacceptable, and the sentence handed to Humphrys and Lee today reflects this. Thankfully, these conditions are unique and rarely seen in Suffolk. I am grateful in conjunction with the RSPCA that many of the dogs now look forward to a new life in their forever homes."