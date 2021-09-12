A magical outdoor light trail is coming to Essex later this year.

Enlightened Moments will be hosting the festive event at Hylands Estate from November 26 to January 2.

This year the organisers are promising a new longer route and more magical lights.

The grounds of the park will be transformed into a ‘magical illuminated light trail’.

The trail is one mile in length and will have a host of interactive light up attractions to enjoy.

Organisers say it will take about an hour to complete.

First entry is at 4.30pm with entry slots every 15 minutes until 9pm. Prebooking is required and all visitors must leave the site by 10pm.

The website says: “This is a night-time outdoor attraction that illuminates a dedicated trail of light around the grounds of Hylands. On the trail there are numerous static and interactive light up attractions with an enchanting soundscape. Refreshments and toilet facilities will be available.

“Unless the weather presents a safety issue, the event will go ahead in all conditions (rain or shine!) so please come prepared. We suggest you wrap up warm and wear appropriate footwear for the winter weather.”

There are different ticket prices depending on the day you attend with discounts for off peak times.

Tickets start from £12 for adults and £9 for children with a family ticket for two adults and two children priced at £38.

Free parking is on offer at Hylands Estate and people must enter via the Greenbury Way entrance.

Dogs on a lead are permitted.

To find out more visit https://www.enlightenedmoments.co.uk/events/hylands-2021.