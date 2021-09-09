MPs have supported the Government’s NHS and social care tax rise plan during a House of Commons vote.

The result was announced as 319 votes to 248, majority 71, in the chamber. But the division list only showed 317 MPs in favour of the motion.

Five backbenchers voted against the measure while another 37 did not vote – although not all would have deliberately abstained, as some would have had permission to be away from Westminster.

The vote reflected concern within the Tory ranks that Mr Johnson was not only abandoning a manifesto promise not to raise the main rates of taxes but that he was taking the tax burden to record peacetime levels.

There was dismay also that a scheme to place a lifetime cap of £86,000 on social care costs in England would primarily benefit elderly households in the more affluent parts of the South at the expense of working families elsewhere.

This is how Essex's MPs voted:

Stephen Metcalfe (South Basildon and East Thurrock) - FOR

David Amess (Southend West) - FOR

James Duddridge (Rochford and Southend East) - FOR

John Whittingdale (Maldon) - FOR

James Cleverly (Braintree) - FOR

Will Quince (Colchester) - FOR

Priti Patel (Witham) - FOR

Jackie Doyle-Price (Thurrock) - FOR

Bernard Jenkin (Harwich and North Essex) - FOR

Rebecca Harris (Castle Point) - FOR

Giles Watling (Clacton) - FOR

Mark Francois (Rayleigh and Wickford) - FOR

Vicky Ford (Chelmsford) - FOR

Kemi Badenoch (Saffron Walden) - FOR

Robert Halfon (Harlow) - FOR

John Baron (Basildon and Billericay - DID NOT VOTE

Tory misgivings were underlined by an analysis by the Resolution Foundation think tank which argued the system was generationally unfair because the bulk of the money would come from working-age people.

It said the £86,000 cap would be of most benefit to those in the more affluent South of England, as they would see a greater share of their total assets protected while higher care costs meant they were also more likely to reach the limit and benefit from state support.

However, it warned that many people might still need to sell their home to pay for care if they did not have significant other assets.