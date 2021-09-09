Police are worried about the safety of a missing Tilbury man.
Essex Police e are appealing for information to find Matthew Haywood, 48.
Matthew left his home yesterday to go to work in the City of London and stayed in a hotel in the Middlesex Street area overnight.
Detectives believe he checked out of that hotel this morning but no-one has seen or heard from him since.
He’s described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, of medium/athletic build, with a shaved head and grey beard.
He wears glasses and has tattoos on the tops of his arms.
When he was last seen he was wearing suit trousers and a shirt and had a rucksack with him.
An Essex Police spokesperson said: "We are worried about him and need to find him to make sure he’s ok.
"If you’ve seen him or have any information about where he is please call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 294 of 8 September.
"If you’re with him or it’s an emergency please call 999."
