THE family of an elderly man who died after suffering a heart attack claim he was refused help by a nearby doctor’s surgery.

Brian Fenn, 77, was cycling down North Road, Clacton, at noon on Monday when he started to feel unwell so decided to pull over.

Eyewitnesses say Mr Fenn started to lean over a fence before some refuse collectors checked on him to see if he was OK and grabbed him some water.

One passer-by said he was told the elderly man, who was struggling to breath and talk, had an appointment at the nearby North Road Doctor’s Surgery.

The man decided to head to the practice where he explained the situation and asked if they could help Mr Fenn, who believed he was suffering a heart attack.

However, he said staff at the surgery told him they would not be able to provide him with any aid due to him not being on their premises.

The surgery has denied the account but has not clarified to the Gazette what did happen.

Speaking anonymously, the man said: “I told them they had a patient going up there for his appointment and he was saying he was having a heart attack.

“I spoke to someone who came out but when she got to the man she said there was nothing they could do because he was not on their property.

“I think it is disgraceful and I just cannot believe that no doctors from that surgery would come out to help this man.”

An ambulance arrived at the scene after a hour and transported Mr Fenn to hospital.

But despite the best efforts of paramedics and hospital staff, Mr Fenn’s daughter Nicola Lucas, 43, says her dad died later that day.

She said: “My father collapsed and suffered a heart attack literally just up the road from that surgery.

“When they were asked to come to his aid, they refused on the grounds that it did not happen on their premises.

“As a result my poor father was left lying on the pavement for an hour waiting for an ambulance and I am devastated to say he passed away in hospital.

“My anger is catching up with me now and I am absolutely disgusted with North Road Doctor’s Surgery.”

The North Clacton Medical Group, however, has disputed what happened.

In a statement, it said: “The NCMG was sad to hear via social media that a family has lost a loved one.

“The comment and its contents that was posted on social media was not correct regarding the action taken by the NCMG.

“The NCMG will not get into any social media debate. Should the family wish to know what action the NCMG took, please can a family member of the deceased write in to the surgery and we will respond in writing of the action taken by the surgery.

“The NCMG sends their condolences to the family of the deceased.”