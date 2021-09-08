THE sister of a music lover who was killed during a wave of terrorist attacks in Paris has said the historic trial will be a “harrowing” but “important” moment.

Nick Alexander, 35, of Weeley, was shot dead on November 13 2015, during a terrorist siege at the Bataclan theatre, in Paris.

At the time of the ambush the former Colchester Royal Grammar School student was working as the merchandise manager for rock band the Eagles of Death Metal.

He was subsequently described as a vibrant and enthusiastic life-long music fan.

The gunmen killed 89 people at the venue and 130 in total across several co-ordinated onslaughts throughout the city.

Yesterday, after nearly six years, the long-awaited trial into the horrifying Paris terror attacks, which could last as long as eight months, finally got underway.

Zoe Alexander, 48, sister of Nick and founder of the Nick Alexander Memorial Trust, said she was pleased the day had finally arrived, but acknowledged it would not be an easy process to get through.

“After such a long build up it’s hard to believe that the trial is finally commencing,” she said.

“We are thinking of everyone involved - victims, survivors, first responders, and everyone else who still carries the weight of that awful night

“It’s going to be difficult and harrowing to hear people reliving their experiences in detail in court.

“But we will be there to be Nick’s voice and to stand up and be counted alongside the other victims’ families.”

The trial is being described as the biggest in France’s modern history and is taking place at the Palais de Justice courthouse in central Paris.

The key defendant is Salah Abdeslam who is accused of being the only surviving member of the extremist cell which carried out the attack.

In total, however, 20 men suspected of being involved in the attacks are on trial.

Regardless of the outcome, Zoe acknowledges it will not bring Nick back, but says justice must be served and the memories of all the victims must be kept forever alive.

She added: “Nothing that is said or done during the trial will change what’s happened.

“But it’s important to take this opportunity to honour people’s stories and to speak for those who are no longer here to speak for themselves, to ensure that they are never forgotten.”

Since his death, the Nick Alexander Memorial Trust has awarded numerous grants for musical equipment to community groups and charities across the UK.

It has also raised thousands of pounds through sponsors and events which has all gone towards helping budding musicians from most disadvantaged and marginalised sectors of society.

To find out more about the Nick Alexander Memorial Trust visit thenickalexandermemorialtrust.com.