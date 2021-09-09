ROUGHLY 13 years ago eco-warrior Karl Dixon defied the advice of those who knew him best, and those who didn’t, in order to start up A&D Reclaim.

The treasure trove, located in Sladbury’s Lane, Clacton, is overflowing with everything from vintage and retro trinkets and quirky items, to piles of concrete slabs and eye-catching statues.

Since launching the business the 53-year-old has made it his mission to repurpose anything and everything he can get his hands on, with a view of helping the Tendring environment.

Each month, for example, Mr Dixon’s Aladdin’s Cave prevents as much as 20 tonnes of waste going to landfill or being crushed, much of which is given a new lease of life before finding itself in someone’s home.

Despite A&D Reclaim consistently proving a success and piquing the interest of many, its future is now under threat - in some ways, much like the prospects of the very items Mr Dixon takes in before they find their way into his hands.

Unfortunately the piece of land on which his business is located will soon no longer be available, so Mr Dixon is preparing to have to haul of his prized possessions to new site - as long as he can find one big enough.

READ MORE: A&D Reclaim rocked after Cambodian hackers hijack firm's Facebook page

READ MORE: Clacton eco-warrior in fight to save reclamation business

He said: “We have been on this site for 13 years and started from absolutely nothing, so it has totally devastated me and my staff and it is a devastating blow.

“It is sad that I feel I have got to fight to keep A&D Reclaim going when businesses like us should be at the forefront of all industries.

“The damage we are doing to the environment every day has to stop.

“Mother Nature does not care if you are rich or poor, she isn’t racist and she is not religious.

“She is supplying the human race with life and in return we are slowly killing our environment and her.

“It has to stop and I will keep fighting to do the right thing.

“It is a very sad situation.”

Pictures: Steve Brading