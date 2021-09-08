The wife of a window cleaner fed-up he never cleaned their windows made an online booking for him at their house - and he only realised when his sat nav took him home.

Jodie Morris, 27, finally had enough of husband Adrian, 31, failing to wash the panes of their own home - despite doing everyone else’s.

She decided to teach him a lesson and made an online booking - and stuck in their address in Witham.

Jodie got an automatic text informing her he’d be round - and to leave the gate unlocked.

His sat nav automatically updated with the booking address and it was only when he was close by Adrian realised it was his own wife who had booked him.

Adrian then messaged his wife with the words: “You’re an absolute tool.”

Jodie said she expected regular window cleaning when they first started dating five years ago - but after three months he was nowhere to be seen.

So, on Monday and Adrian’s birthday, she booked in their home address.

Marketing manager Jodie said: “I actually met Adrian five years ago, as he was my window cleaner.

“I kind of expected free window cleans when we started dating.

“He did it for about three months, then that was it. We got married last weekend and I thought ‘That’s it. I’m putting our address on the system.’

“He never reads the addresses - just copies and pastes into his sat nav.

“He did exactly that, he said he pulled in to our road and expected it to be a road off of ours.

“But when it said: ‘In 200 yards your destination is on your left’, he was fuming.

“He then text me calling me a tool. But he found it hilarious. And my windows are now clean.

“It was actually his birthday too, so took him out for a nice meal.”