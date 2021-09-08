SEASIDERS of all ages are being encouraged to try their hand at a spot of squash as part of a desire to help more people get active.
Play Squash is hosting coaching sessions at the Frinton Lawn Tennis Club, in Holland Road, over the next three months.
The fast-moving racket sport is played within a four-walled court with a small hollow rubber ball and two or four people can take part.
The women’s group sessions will run for six weeks at a cost of £8 a session or £35 for a block booking for club members, or £10 and £45 for non-members.
The junior group sessions will last for 12 weeks costing £90 per term for club members and £120 per term for non-club members.
Play Squash will hold two free taster sessions at the Frinton Lawn Tennis Club next Wednesday from 5pm until 7pm for juniors, and 7pm until 8pm for women.
To find out more information visit facebook.com/playsquash1 or facebook.com/FrintonTennisClub.
To book email squash@fosltc.com
