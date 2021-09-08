CREATIVE schoolchildren from across Tendring have designed a coat of arms as part of a competition to mark the anniversary of a seaside town.
Students throughout the district were invited to put pen to paper earlier this year and produce a coat of arms reflecting the town’s history and character.
The designs, submitted as part of the Clacton 150 celebrations, were then judged Tendring Council’s leisure and tourism boss Alex Porter, and chairman Jeff Bray.
After the creations were meticulously assessed, Highfields Primary School pupil Dom Bowden was eventually announced as the winner.
The Manningtree pupil's coat of arms including the famous Clacton Pier, scenes of beach huts, and tasty-looking ice creams, which proved a deciding factor for councillor Bray.
Charlie Harrigan, a student at Alton Park Junior School, and Jacob Wheat, a pupil at Engaines Primary School and Nursery, subsequently took the runners up spots.
Charlie’s design incorporated the Pier and offshore wind farm, Clacton Queen and observation wheel, while Jacob’s showed the Red Arrows flying over Clacton Pier.
All three received a certificate and a free family swim voucher to use at a Tendring leisure centre, while Dom also won a trophy featuring his coat of arms design.
“All of the entries were great, each capturing different elements of this wonderful town,” said councillor Bray.
“Dom’s stood out with his colourful design and I particularly liked the ice creams which looked good enough to eat.
“Well done to Dom, Charlie and Jacob, and to everyone who took part in this fun competition.”
