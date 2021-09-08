A CHILDREN’S charity is asking its supporters to nominate inspirational individuals for consideration for a special award.
Sonny’s Army, based in Jaywick, is set to hold its ‘Warrior of the Year’ ceremony on October 9 during its annual Heart Day event.
The accolade is designed to celebrate and honour a specific person, either under 16 or over 16, who has shown resilience in the face of adversity.
A spokeswoman for Sonny’s Army said: “Do you know someone inspirational? Do you know a warrior? If you do, then nominate them now for Warrior of the Year.”
The charity launched the warrior award in honour of Sonny-Lee Cook, who was born prematurely in December 2016 suffering critical congenital heart disease.
The four-year-old, whose family founded Sonny’s Army to help others, is now battling back after enduring a nine and a half hour cavopulmonary connection operation.
To nominate a warrior email Sonny’s Army at sonnyleeheartwarrior@yahoo.com or visit facebook.com/sonnysarmy1 for more information.
