AN important road connecting Colchester to Brightlingsea is due to close for 33 nights.

Brightlingsea Road between Colchester and Wivenhoe will temporarily be closing from October 4.

The road will close from its junction with Colchester Road while traffic signal renewal works take place.

Closures will start at 8pm before reopening at 5am.

Grove Road and Barbrook Lane, Tiptree, are set to close for 54 days from September 20. The closures are required while new connection works are undertaken by Gas Transportation Co Ltd.

An alternative route is available via Grove Road, Barbrook Lane, Maypole Road, Church Road and vice versa or Wilkin Drive, Kiltie Road, Grove Road.

Look out for another road closure in Colchester.

De Vere Road is set to close for nine days from its junction with Prettygate Road.

The closure is set to commence on September 20 as carriageway patching works take place.

Essex County Council is also set to carry out carriageway patching works on Hazelton Road, Colchester.

This will force the road to close for five days from October 7, from its junction with Brinkley Crescent.

A road in Colchester is set to close for five days.

Heath Road will close from its junction with Straight Road on September 24 to its junction with Church Lane.

This is while carriageway repair works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Carriageway patching works by Essex Council will cause a three-day road closure. St Johns Road and Valley Road in Clacton, will temporarily close from its junction with North Road to the junction with Old Road Roundabout.

The works are set to commence on October 5.

Drivers should be aware of two major projects closing a road in Kirby Cross.

Halstead Road, from its junction with Frinton Road, is set to close twice, firstly from October 6 for ten days, and then from November 23, for 15 days. This is while junction improvement works are undertaken by MDS Civil Engineering.

Plough Road, in Great Bentley, is set to close for five days from its junction with Hall View Road on October 4.

This is while new gas connection works are undertaken by Gas Transportation Co Ltd.

Rowhedge Road and Marsh Crescent is closing from its junction with Fingringhoe Road to its junction with Head Street.

The closure will take place for nine days from September 13 as carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex Council.

A road in Great Horkesley is also closing for five days.

Old House Road will close on September 20 from its junction with The Causeway while Essex County Council carry out road patching.

High Street in Langham is closing for five days from October 7. It will close from its junction with Old Mill Road to its junction with Greyhound Hill because of carriageway patching works.

A footpath in Beaumont-cum-Moze, is due to close for more than eight weeks.

It will close from its junction with Quay Lane beginning on September 21 and reopening on November 23.

It is closing for vegetation clearance works on the tidal embankment which protects properties and facilities from flood risk

Water Lane in Langham, is closing for three days. It will close from its junction with Docuras Farm Road from October 6 as carriageway patching works take place.

Drivers should be aware of a three-day road closure in West Bergholt and Fordham

Bergholt Road and Fordham Road will close from its junction with Rams Farm Road from October 4 as Essex County Council carries out Carriageway patching works.