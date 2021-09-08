MEMBERS of a community group will have to provide evidence of their coronavirus vaccinations in order to take part in future activities.
Frinton Community Association, located in Soken House at the Triangle Shopping Centre, in Frinton, enables residents to socialise and build relationships.
It regularly runs everything from entertainment evenings and table tennis and darts sessions, to bingo, folk dancing, and holidays and outings.
Organisations such as Weight Watchers and the Walton Flower Club are even part of the group, and adult learning tutors also use its facilities to teach lessons.
Bosses at the association, which also boasts its own licenced bar, have now informed members they will need to have had both Covid-19 jabs in order to enter.
In a statement published on social media a spokesman said the decision has been made due to many of the group’s members and staff being “vulnerable.”
“As of September 16, we will require proof of double vaccinations for all members and non-members entering our bar area or attending entertainment in the hall.
“Proof can be shown by the vaccine card or NHS vaccine passport. Many of our members and staff are vulnerable."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.