A RELAXATION and wellness resort has handed over thousands of pounds to a charity dedicated to helping those with disabilities develop work and life skills.

Lifehouse Spa & Hotel, in Frinton Road, Thorpe-le-Soken, has donated an impressive £6,000 to Sailship, which is one of its nominated charities.

Sailship strives to offer unique and supported training and learning schemes to help people with disabilities find employment and volunteering opportunities.

The funding has been slowly generated as part of the facility’s charity scheme which sees staff collect donations and add £1 on to a bill every time someone checks out.

Elizabeth Barritt, CEO of Sailship, has now been presented with £6,000 by the spa’s Sarah Tester, finance and operations director, and business development director Sarah Attrill.

Sarah Tester,aid: "It is a fantastic feeling, that thanks to the generosity of our guests and staff, we are able to make a donation to such a worthwhile cause.

"We know first-hand how tough it has been for hospitality businesses during the pandemic, so can only imagine the strain it has put on small charities who rely on donations to survive.

"We hope this donation will enable Sailship to continue the excellent work they do with their trainees in developing their work and life skills and improving their mental health and wellbeing."

Sarah Attrill said she expects the windfall to be used for the charity's new garden.

She added: "We are delighted to support such an incredible local charity which champions work and life skills training for people living with a learning disability.

"The financial support we have received from our hotel guests has been overwhelming and core to this achievement.

"We know that Sailship will put this donation to great use with their new Café Garden."

To find out more information about Sailship visit sailship.org.uk.