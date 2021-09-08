A JAM-PACKED event boasting everything from classic cars to live music has raised thousands of pounds to help shore up a coastline’s crumbling cliffs.

The Walton Town Show took place on August 29 on the Bath House Meadow site next to the Columbine Centre, in Prince’s Esplanade.

This year’s family-friendly event was a collaborative effort by the Walton Forum, the Walton Carnival and the Naze Protection Society.

As a result of the many minds involved, the show boasted an eclectic mix of activities, stalls, music and fete games, providing something of interest for every guest.

The Naze Protection Society also had its own designated tent on site, from which the group’s team of volunteers spoke with people about the dangers facing the Naze.

The likes of the Frinton and Walton Heritage trust, Essex Wildlife Trust and the Wallys litter-picking group also provided information on special interests relating to the area.

From the group’s tent, Naze-themed games were also on offer as well as Naze-themed products, providing a picture of what could be lost if the cliffs continue to fall.

As a result of the event, more than £3,000 was raised for the Naze Protection Society,

Victoria Godfrey, of the Naze Protection Society, said: “A huge thanks to the Walton Forum and Tendring Council for helping in the organising of the event.

“The event raised more than £3000 and this has added to our current total of £12,500 and helps to bring us nearer to our target.

“The event was a great success and we received lovely comments from many of the visitors that attended.”

The Naze Protection Society is trying to raise £20,000 to install rock gabion baskets on the north end of the Naze cliffs to protect them from winter storms and high tides.

The coastline has been threatened by the impacts of coastal erosion for years, and many believe the unique landscape will inevitably become engulfed by the sea.

Following a worryingly wet December and January, more cliff falls are said to be inevitable unless action is taken.

Davie Eagle, acting chairman of the society, said: “If nothing is done, within three to five years there will not be enough frontage to build against to prevent flooding.

To donate to the campaign and project visit justgiving.com/nazeprotectionsociety or head down to the team’s stall at Walton Market every Thursday.